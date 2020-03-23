With regards to the PlayStation 5’s backwards compatibility, Sony has announced that the “overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles” will be playable on the next generation console (via PlayStation Blog).

Lead architect Mark Cerny expressed how pleased he was with the prioritisation and progress of backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 5. “Once backwards compatibility is in the console, it’s in,” he said. “It’s not as if a cost-down will remove backwards compatibility like it did on PlayStation 3.” Then, he added that “almost all of the top 100 PlayStation 4 games ranked by playtime will be playable at launch” on the PlayStation 5.

“Testing has to be done on a title-by-title basis,” elaborated Cerny, and explained that the PlayStation’s 5 specs are “truly massive” compared to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. In spite of the leap, the team’s testing is going well, and they are confident that more than 4,000 PlayStation 4 games will work on the PlayStation 5. Sony has “devoted significant efforts” to ensuring that players don’t leave their favourite games behind, and that the legacy of the PlayStation comes with the next generation.

Updates on backwards compatibility and all things PlayStation 5 will be supplied in the coming months, and Sony said it has “already tested hundreds of titles and are preparing to test thousands more as we move toward launch.” These games will “run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions,” and games are being screened to “spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers.”

The PlayStation 5 launches in holiday 2020.

