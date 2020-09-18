Sony seem to have confirmed that the upcoming PlayStation 5 console won't natively support PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 1 games after comments from Sony boss Jim Ryan.

Ryan was speaking in an interview with the Japanese Famitsu website (helpfully translated by Siliconera) and was asked about the backwards compatiblity functionality of the console, saying "We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device. In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4. While implementing that, we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time. So, unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the implementation of such compatibilities."

It seems to go against previous reports from earlier this year which indicated PlayStation 5 would indeed be backwards compatible with older titles in the PlayStation family. The company has previously touted the upcoming console's compatability with PS4 titles, when PlayStation announced an "overwhelming majority" of the 4000+ titles from the current generation would work on the new system.

PlayStation 5 is currently set for release on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and everywhere else on November 19 and priced at £359.99 for the digital version, and £449.99 for the disc-based version.