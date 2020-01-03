The PlayStation 5 is said to be compatible with PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 catalogues, as claimed in a new report (via Comicbook.com).

Sony has its eye on the prize, and the PlayStation 5 is boasting some serious specs that will propel almost all aspects of the gaming experience into the next generation. The console will be backwards compatible in some shape or form, but the company has been reticent on the extent of this compatibility. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will link with the previous generations’ software and hardware, but Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to be focusing on what the future holds for the industry.

Yet, we can’t take this claim and start shouting it from the rooftops. It has not been confirmed nor acknowledged by Sony in any capacity, and we likely won’t know for sure until the company unveils the console later in 2020. HipHopGamer has been correct with previous claims, and backwards compatibility with all generations of the console would be a wonderful way to honour its legacy on the 25th anniversary of the PlayStation 1’s release. Again, we don’t know if this is the case, but maybe dig those old PS2 games out of the loft, just in case.

The PlayStation 5 will release in the holiday season of this year.