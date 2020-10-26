A number of first party PlayStation 4 titles have reportedly been given performance-enhancing patches ahead of the release of the PlayStation 5, with some such as The Last of Us: Remastered offering a massive increase in loading times.

Though no official statement has been made by Sony, YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits (as reported by VideoGamesChronicle) has posted a comparison video showing The Last of Us: Remastered running unpatched versus its most recent patch, showing the game loading over a minute and ten seconds faster to the opening sequence from the menu than it did at retail. The video also continues to show other scenarios, such as loading in mid-game, with equally impressive loading times all on a PlayStation 4.

According to reports on Twitter, several first party games have recieved updates in the last few days, including 2018's God of War and God of War 3: Remastered. While there's been no conclusive testing at the time of writing, it's believed these updates are offering similar performance increases, or at the very least prepping the titles to be able to utilise the extra power of the PlayStation 5 to boost their performance — and though the patch notes for each game only read as "bug fixes" it's claimed that looking at the updates in a hex editor claims numerous references to the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation 5 has previously announced to be backwards compatible with "over 4000" PlayStation 4 games and will offer a performance boost on that console when it launches on November 12 and November 19, but it's great news to hear that the PlayStation 4 might benefit from some of these performance enhancements too.

You can check out ElAnalistaDeBits' comparison video for yourself below.