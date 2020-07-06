Devolver Digital has announced that the latest installment of the ninja-FPS series Shadow Warrior 3 will be releasing in 2021.

Promised is 'fast paced gunplay, razor sharp melee combat' and a 'spectacular free running movement system' and will see Lo Wang and sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on a mission to reacpture an ancient dragon the two managed to accidentally unleash while blending the series signature styles of melee and gunplay combat.

Studio Flying Wild Hog is back in the saddle for development duties having been behind every installment since the series reboot back in 2014, and the first look at gameplay is promised during this year's Devolver Digital event, which has been scheduled for July 11 at about 8pm UK time.

Only a PC release is confirmed for Shadow Warrior 3 so far, but as the previous games did make their way to consoles, we'd be surprised if that's not on the cards for this one too - we'll likely find out for sure on Saturday.