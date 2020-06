Devolver Digital has announced that its Devolver Digital showcase will be held in mid-July, as long as production continues unimpeded (via PC Gamer).

It’s possible that things are a little strung out for the company and its partners, because the pandemic has caused significant shifts in industries around the world. However, the directness of this Devolver Direct announcement is good news, and Nina Struthers will return to grace the stage of the Dave Lang Memorial Centre very soon.