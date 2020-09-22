Publisher Devolver Digital has put out a story trailer for upcoming FPS sequel Serious Sam 4, giving us a bit more of an insight into the plot of developer Croteam's latest outing for Sam.

Being a prequel, there's a fair few more human characters joining Sam "Serious" Stone this time around as he tries to stop hordes of alien invaders led by series-baddie Mental from swarming the Earth using plenty of guns, guts and gore. Throw in the Holy Grail, the Ark of the Covenent and more, and you get the general OTT vibe the series is known for and certainly seems to be all present and correct here.

You can check out the story trailer for yourself below. Serious Sam 4 is set for release on September 24 on PC and Google Stadia, with a potential to head to other formats after its exclusivity period with Google has ended sometime next year.