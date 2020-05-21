Devolver Digital has confirmed that Serious Sam 4 will be exclusive to PC and Stadia until 2021, when it will then arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (via Kotaku).

The publisher cleared up the confusion about the game’s targeted platforms, after previous previews and promotions stated that it would also be a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release. “The game is still coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 after its period of exclusivity is over with Stadia,” said a representative for the company, and that will be 2021 at the very earliest.

In a series of new gameplay videos showing off the irreverence of the upcoming Serious Sam game, Croteam boasts that there could be “thousands and thousands, hundreds of thousands” of enemies for the player to fend off at any one time. It will be interesting to see how this system fares on Stadia, when we know that the streaming service isn’t able to attain 4K resolutions with 60fps while playing Destiny 2. Anyway.

Serious Sam 4 is getting new weapons to give new enemies what-for, but lots of the tried-and-true characters and equipment will return from the previous games. Serious Sam 4 will “go with full Sam from the beginning,” so players should look forward to a delirious circus of gore, guns, and galligaskins. That’s actually an English word for trousers from the medieval times. But, it felt appropriate.

Serious Sam 4 is coming to PC and Stadia in August 2020.