Rare announced that Sea of Thieves will be coming to Steam “soon,” and will support cross-play between the Windows Store version and the Xbox One version (via Twinfinite).

After three years of development, the piratical multiplayer adventure hadn’t quite gotten its sea legs when it launched in 2018. “With Sea of Thieves... the main loop of the game becomes stultifying without players working hard to make it not that,” we said. “The sound and the fury of the waves is lovely, but for Sea of Thieves to be a properly good game it needs to give the players a bit more to work with.”

Evidently, the game hasn’t disappeared into the horizon, due to Rare’s steadfast support for Sea of Thieves with oodles of updates and expansions. Earlier this year, the game surpassed ten million players, and the developer is thrilled with its odyssey. “For everyone at Rare, the Sea of Thieves community represents the very best of what gaming can be,” enthused executive producer Joe Neate. “It’s mind-blowing to think of that many people setting sail on the Sea of Thieves.”

And now, even more players are able to jump on board Sea of Thieves. Rare didn’t share a more specific release date for Steam, but we do know it’s on its way. Moreover, the Steam version, Windows Store version, and Xbox One versions will all communicate to allow for cross-play. Avast.

Sea of Thieves is out now for PC and Xbox One.




