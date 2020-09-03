Rare has announced that the next update to pirate adventure Sea of Thieves entitled Vaults of the Ancients will be coming along next week.

The update is so named for the new Gold Hoarders content - new Ancient Vaults will be added to the game world, containing large vaults of treasure that you'll not only be able to loot, but if you're fast enough to find three gold medallions and solved the vault's puzzles with your crew, be able to get your hooks on an even more valuable treasure waiting within.

However, naturally our personal highlight of the update will be the addition of dogs which are joining parrots, monkeys and cats as a new animal companion type and will be available from the Pirate Emporium.

Other quality of life additions in the forthcoming update include new Mysterious Notes and some tweaks to the game's UI; specifcally with the island reveal banners, as well as some updates to the game's single stick controller options. You can check out the full details in the video below.

The Vaults of the Ancients update will be landing on September 9 in Sea of Thieves which is out now on Xbox One and PC.