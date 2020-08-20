Rare is offering a Battletoads-themed ship set in Sea of Thieves to celebrate the launch of Battletoads, the reboot of the original 1991 release (via Destructoid).

The Fightin’ Frogs ship set is a glorious green, decorated with a lime-green toad skull. It’s quite the statement, and why not, when the Battletoads series has made its triumphant return to the small screen. Battletoads, which is out now, is intended to replicate the classic experience of the original 1991 title and combine it with the power of the PC and Xbox One. It’s still very tough to beat, but this time, the game offers difficulty settings and three player co-op.

There’s no expiration on this offer, so, try out Battletoads when you like, and be welcomed by this new gift when you boot up Sea of Thieves again.

Sea of Thieves is out now for PC and Xbox One. Watch the Fightin’ Frogs ship set announcement trailer below.



