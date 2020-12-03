Rare has announced some big changes coming to nautical mutliplayer adventure Sea of Thieves in 2021, saying that the game will go to a Season update model in 2021 with the launch of Sea of Thieves: Season One in January.

As the game's latest update news video reveals, Seasons will last for approximately three months in Sea of Thieves, with each one beginning with a new piece of content. They'll also include regular and featured live events and "hundreds" of new rewards to nab. The first one kicks off in January, and will be focused around a new set of voyages for The Merchant Alliance, where you're challenged to locate a lost shipwreck to be found in the world.

The Season will also see the game's biggest change to its progression system, as Pirates will now have 100 levels of Pirate Renown to earn during a Season that can be earned though play and also via a series of new Pirate Trials that will have you playing in various ways. It sounds like this progression system will be seperate but complimentary to the existing trading company one, allowing you to earn progress towards both as you play.

As you progress along the chain, you'll be able to unlock rewards for your pirate and ship—with some bonus items for Pirate Legends— and alongside those will be an optional, premium tier. That's right, Sea of Thieves is getting a battle pass, which it will refer to as a Plunder Pass. The Plunder Pass will allow you to access a set of unique extra rewards along the track, as well as some exclusive items from the Pirate Emporium.

All this will be coming at the start of 2021 with more info promised closer to the time, but with a few weeks left of 2020, Rare has also announced that it will be running The Festival of Giving on December 9, with the 12 Days of Giving Event, login bonuses, Twitch drops, Guilded Voyages and more.

You can check out the full details of Sea of Thieves' 2021 plans in the video below, and the game is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.