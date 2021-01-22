Rare has announced that 'Season One' of Sea of Thieves will commence next Thursday in a tweet posted to the game's official account.

In case you missed the original announcement, the nautical multiplayer adventure sandbox is moving to a new seasonal update system, which will see seasons that are approximately three months in length that bring new content and features. The game will also see a brand new progression system introduced, with pirates having 100 levels of Pirate Renown to earn that grants them unlocks, with a further premium tier available by way of an optional Plunder Pass.

The first season will be centered around a new set of challenges for the Merchant Alliance, that sees you play detective as you piece together clues to try and locate a lost shipwreck out at sea. It all kicks off from Thursday, January 28 in Sea of Thieves on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.