Rare has revealed the Affiliate Alliance scheme for Sea of Thieves, which will link lonesome land lubbers to communities of pirates so that they can get the most from multiplayer maritime odysseys (via games radar).

Yes, alliteration is good, actually. The Affiliate Alliance is comprised of communities of players that are seeking pirates to join their crew. This makes it loads easier for those players who might not have friends who are on board to chase that horizon, and at the moment, there are English, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, and Russian groups to team up with. The Affiliate Alliance will also level the playing field too, because stray sea dogs on their dinghies are no match for the terrifying togetherness of a galleon and its crew.

Rare encourages players to form their own groups as part of the Affiliate Alliance. The group must:

Uphold and follow our Pirate Code and Community Code of Conduct

Have an active moderation team and policy

Have at least 1000 members and be active for a minimum of six months

Show high quality content with regular contributions

Be primarily Sea of Thieves-related and a valuable addition to the wider community

Groups will also be able to get in on community-led initiatives and events surrounding the game to boot.

It was only recently that Sea of Thieves reached over ten million players since its launch in 2018. As such, the game is the Xbox One’s most successful original IP of this generation, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. “It’s mind-blowing to think of that many people setting sail on the Sea of Thieves, and it’s all been made possible by the support and passion of our fantastic community,” said executive producer Joe Neate, and thanked the fans for “creating countless stories and moments that people can treasure.”

Sea of Thieves is out now for PC and Xbox One.

