Ubisoft has announced the return of 2D side-scrolling beat-em-up Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the film based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's popular comic book.

Everything you loved about the original game is back, present and correct—and as the Complete Edition this version also comes with the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells add-on packs. All the incredible music from chiptune masters Anamanaguchi is here too, naturally.

The game was originally released alongside the Edgar Wright film starring Michael Cera back in 2010, but was sadly delisted in 2014 after the licenses expired. Creator Bryan Lee O'Malley who had been teasing the project last month thanked the fans for their support in getting the game re-released, saying "Huge thank you to the fans who never shut up about the Scott Pilgrim game, not once, ever, even for one second to let me sleep. This game belongs to you. Now please get out of my house."

You can check out the trailer for the game below or check out our original review from 2010 here. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia this "Holiday 2020".