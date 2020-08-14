Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game may be re-released, ten years after the original game was released.

“I’d love to see Scott Pilgrim re-released, but I have no idea if it’s ever gonna happen,” said designer Jonathan Lavigne in an interview earlier this week. “We made some efforts to get the ball rolling back in 2016 but it went nowhere. We had [creator] Bryan Lee O’Malley and Oni Press on board, but ultimately, it’s entirely up to Ubisoft and Universal.”

However, the game might be on its way back to players, and very soon indeed. “We're working on the video game situation,” said Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright in response to an announcement about the movie’s soundtrack. Then, O’Malley tweeted that Ubisoft has been in contact with him, hopefully about the game’s status. We’ll keep you posted.

