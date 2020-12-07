Ubisoft has announced via Facebook the long-awaited re-release of side-scrolling retro-styled beat-em-up Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Complete Edition will be launching in mid-January.

In case you missed the earlier announcement, the game is finally returning to sale after six years from being delisted back in 2014 to celebrate the game (and movie's) tenth anniversary earlier this year, and will include the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells DLCs bundled in with the widely-warmly recieved up-to-4-player-brawler that also features a soundtrack from chiptune wizards Anamanaguchi.

You can check out the announcement trailer once more down below. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on January 14.