Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for upcoming action RPG Scarlet Nexus, giving us a good overview of the world of the game and its story ahead of its release later this month.

We're introduced to protagnists Yuito and Kasane, who are members of the Other Supression Force, an outfit of elite fighters with psionic abilities, with the most elite of those becoming heroes known as Scarlet Guardians. As humanity's last line of defence, it's up to you to fight an invading force of monsters known as 'Others' and protect the city of Suoh.

You'll be able to use the game's Struggle Arms System (also known as SAS) and combine your blade skill with your psyonic abilities to unleash devestating attacks and disable foes alongside the rest of your party, each one with their own unique psyonic skill at your disposal.

You can check out the video for yourself below and Scarlet Nexus is scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on June 25, 2021 with a demo available now on the Xbox and PlayStation stores.