PlayStation Studios and Sumo Digital have released some new gameplay footage of upcoming 3D platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and revealed the contents of the game's digital deluxe editions.

The footage, which you can see below, is introduced by the game's design director Ned Waterhouse and talks up the game's silky-smooth 60FPS framerate before showcasing some of Sackboy's new multiplayer moves as well as a look at how you'll be able to play the entire main campaign co-operatively with up to three friends both offline and online. What's more is that there'll also be some special co-op only levels that will require you and your pals to work together to complete.

An accompanying post on the PlayStation blog also revealed that the game will be getting a pair of special editions. The Digital Deluxe Edition will offer the game, a digital soundtrack, a digital artbook, 20 Sackboy avatars, four Sackboy emotes and four adorable Sackboy costumes of the titular character dressed up as a range of characters from recent PlayStation hits, including Days Gone's Deacon St John, Detroit: Become Human's Connor, Jin from Ghost of Tsushima and Sam Bridges from Death Stranding.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is set for launch exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12.