Empire of Sin, the anticipated strategy game set in the Prohibition era, has been moved from its original launch window of spring 2020 to fall 2020 (via GoNintendo).

“As any good bootlegger knows, good liquor can’t be rushed and the same goes for game development,” announced developer Romero Games. Empire of Sin was revealed in a Nintendo Direct in 2019, and it’s a bit like XCOM but with booze instead of space invaders. The player is the boss of a criminal enterprise, and must manage their speakeasies, casinos, and brothels dotted around the city of Chicago. Alcohol is currency and is awarded from completing certain missions, presented from allies, or made in the breweries that the player controls. Businesses can be conquered from competitors in turn-based tactical combat, and each of the combatants have individual traits that change how they act when the going gets tough.

It’s an ambitious title, and so the developer has chosen to push the launch of the game back by several months. It’ll arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in fall 2020. “We appreciate all your support so far, and trust that you understand why choosing quality over speed is important,” continued the bulletin. “After all, everyone knows you gotta stay sharp to make it in Chicago.”