Roblox Corporation has pledged to donate a maximum of $2 million to coronavirus relief charities (via MCV/Develop).

The proceeds of in-game items in Roblox, which are on sale now, will go to UNICEF USA, Code.org, and No Kid Hungry. Players are able to choose which charity to support with their purchase, and the company will match every donation. The fundraiser will end on June 30, or before that, if the sum of the sales reaches $1 million. Then, Roblox Corporation will give another $1 million to these three charities, totalling a potential maximum donation of $2 million.

“In times of crisis, we’ve been humbled by the outpouring of support from the Roblox community. We’ve united on multiple occasions to contribute aid to people affected by earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis. Now, at a time when the whole world could use a helping hand, we want to provide an opportunity for the community to come together once again to support those in need,” stated the developer.

“Your donations will provide food for millions of children across America; distribute essential supplies such as clean water, soap, medical supplies, and protective equipment to where they’re needed most around the world; and/or provide resources for students to continue their education at home,” it continued.

Roblox is out now for PC, iOS, Android, and Xbox One.