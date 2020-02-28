Riot Games has a first-person tactical shooter in development, and a report claims it’s got its mitts on a screenshot and knows the real name of “Project A.” (via VGC).

It’s a hero shooter with a strategic edge, looking like a mix of Overwatch and Counter-Strike offering “amazing tactical opportunities for your gunplay to shine.” Riot Games officially revealed the new game in its League of Legends 10th anniversary party, and said that we should keep an eye out for updates next year. It’s 2020 now, and we haven’t heard anything more about Project A. To be fair, it’s almost the third month of the year and the developer is likely busy making the game as neat as a new pin.

But. A new report claims that a trademark for the word “Valorant” was registered by Riot Games earlier this month. Also, a PlayValorant Twitter account has appeared, and boasts 16,000 followers with zero tweets. ValorantTheGame shared an image to Twitter, and this is apparently a leaked screenshot of Project A. It shows a character called Sage who is a Sentinel, and her abilities include healing, barriers, and a slowing field that stops players in their tracks.

A character wielding orbs was seen in the footage of Project A. Looking at Sage’s hands, they seem to match the hands in the gameplay preview. In addition, the character select menu in the leaked screenshot has a person in a big hat and high collared coat. This person, or someone who looks very like them, is revived by Sage in the announcement video.

Well. We aren’t able to say that Valorant is Project A. The developer has not confirmed nor denied anything referenced in the report, and it’s possible that the leaked screenshot is a very good mockup. So, we’ll sit tight and see whether anything comes from the Valorant name, but we’ll update this as soon as we know.

