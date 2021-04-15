Some new footage from Capcom's latest upcoming horror adventure Resident Evil Village has gone live, showcasing the game's weapon upgrade system.

The video comes care of Game Informer's currently ongoing exclusive coverage, and reveals that hunting will be a major part of the new game, with Ethan able to slay wild animals in the world for resources such as meat, which can then be taken to the Duke's Kitchen in exchange for meals that will give Ethan a boost.

The Duke will also pop up through the game with his store, which you'll be able to utilise by selling him items dropped by enemies or indeed hard cold cash and use the funds gained in order to buy useful upgrades to your weapons to improve their accuracy and firepower, for example.

You can check out the video for yourself below. As a reminder, Capcom will also be holding a Resident Evil Showcase this evening from 11pm UK time where it promises to show more of the game as well as a few surprises. You can click the link above to watch it live or check in with us tomorrow for a recap of any big announcements from the event.

Resident Evil: Village is scheduled for release on May 7 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.