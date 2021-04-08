Capcom has announced that their previously promised next Resident Evil Showcase broadcast will take place next week, on April 15.

Of course, the focus will be on Resident Evil Village, with a new trailer and gameplay promised for the show, but also "a few other surprises" are teased for the show. In the meantime, as the teaser video below reminds us, the Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta has gone live today, meaning eager fans can get a taste of the multiplayer spin-off bundled with Village from now until April 11.

The Resident Evil Showcase for April will be broadcast on the official Resident Evil YouTube channel (we've included the embed under the trailer in case you want to bookmark this page for then) and social media accounts on Thursday April 15 at approximately 11pm UK time, while Resident Evil Village is set for launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on May 7.