Capcom confirmed that the Resident Evil Resistance beta is now available for PC and PlayStation 4 players after matchmaking hiccups prevented them from entering games (via IGN).

In Resistance, four players must work together to escape a facility set up by the Umbrella Corporation. Attempting to foil their plan is one other player, who takes on the role of the Mastermind. This player is able to spy on the team through cameras, lock doors behind them, bring monsters into the room, and unleash a Tyrant. These all cost power that must be restored over time, though, and that gives the four players an opportunity to turn the tide.

On March 27, the beta should have worked for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One players all together. However, technical hitches made the PC and PlayStation 4 beta practically unplayable. Capcom stated that it was “working to resolve the issue as soon as we can,” and now it seems that everything is sorted for these two platforms.

Resident Evil 3 Remake comes to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on April 3, 2020.