Capcom has announced as part of last night's Resident Evil Showcase that it is partnering with Armature Studio and Oculus Studios to bring classic Resident Evil 4 to VR exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2.

Though details are a little on the thin side, the accompanying gameplay trailer below indicates it'll be porting as much of the game as possible into fully immersive 3D VR, with even the game's famous inventory briefcase screen present and correct.

Development duties are being handled by Armature Studio who has produced several VR titles in the past including Sports Scramble and are also currently working on PlayStation 4 adventure Where The Heart Leads (formerly known as Where the Heart Is).

There's no release date just yet, but Oculus have promised more information on Resident Evil 4 VR at an Oculus Gaming Showcase event, set to take place next week on April 21 at around 11pm UK time. Check out the trailer—courtesy of the VR Trailers & Clips YouTube channel—below and catch up on everything else from last night's Resident Evil Showcase over here.