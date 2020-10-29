The 2020 remake of Resident Evil 3 could be heading to the Nintendo Switch in the near future, after references to a Cloud Version have been unearthed online.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, members of the Resetera forum found multiple references including artwork to a Cloud Version of Resident Evil 3 on the website that's being used to stream Control: Ultimate Edition's Cloud Version to the Switch following its surprise announcement and release yesterday.

It wouldn't actually be the first time a new Resident Evil game has made the leap in this manner, with Resident Evil 7 getting a Cloud Version release for the console exclusively in Japan back in 2018, but it would be the first time Capcom has released any such version in the West. The fact that the artwork (which has since been removed) explicity says 'Resident Evil 3 and not the Japanese title 'Biohazard:RE 3' also seems to indicate this might be getting a wider release.

Neither Capcom nor Nintendo have yet confirmed or commented on the rumour at the time of writing though, so still take this news with a healthy pinch of salt until then. Following Control, Hitman 3 will also be getting a release on the Nintendo Switch by way of a Cloud Version next year. Resident Evil 3 meanwhile is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.