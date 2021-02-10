It's been a while since we've seen anything of Rainbow Six: Quarantine but it seems like the upcoming three-person co-op shooter is still on track for its latest release date, although publisher Ubisoft may be considering a name change.

The news comes from the company's latest third quarter earnings call (as spotted by Video Games Chronicle) during which chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet said that the studio still plans to release both it and the upcoming Far Cry 6 by September 30, 2021. Both games were delayed along with an official Avatar tie-in by Ubisoft back in October with production challenges brought on by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic given as reasons for the latest round of delays.

However, it might not be the only affect said pandemic has on the title. Later on in the same call, Ubisoft was asked if it had any PR concerns about releasing a game based around a deadly alien parasite in the middle of a real-life global viral outbreak, and though CEO Yves Guillemot appeared to rule out any further postponements to the game's release, he did say: "On Rainbow Six Quarantine, we are creating a product that is actually, as it’s named today, it is something we are evaluating and we will see what comes in the future on that product."

Pending any further delays Rainbow Six: Quarantine—or whatever it ends up being called—is expected to release later this year for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.