Developer TeamKill Media has revealed that forthcoming cosmic horror FPS Quantum Error will indeed be releasing for Xbox Series S/X in addition to its previously announced PS4 and PlayStation 5 release.

Announcing the news alongside a new trailer, the game's official Twitter account clarified that the team staggered the announcement of the game's forthcoming formats not for any assumed marketing reasons, but rather only confirmed their PlayStation version first as their previous game only released on PlayStation 4 due to performance issues.

In case you need a quick refresher, the game sees you placed in the boots of firefighter Captain Jacob Thomas, who's sent with his team to investigate a fire at the Monad Quantum Research Facility before soon enough things get more than just a little spooky as you uncover the supernatural source of the fire.

Check out the teaser trailer for yourself below. Quantum Error doesn't have a solid release date yet, but is in development for Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.