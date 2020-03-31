TeamKill Media revealed Quantum Error, its new first-person shooter in a spooky spacey setting, and it’s coming to the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.



“We built towers in a futile attempt to shake hands with our creator, looking down and divided, each and every time,” intones the narrator. “No matter. For now, we abandon the light, discovering that the key to our advancement does not lie in the heavens, but instead below, deep beyond the bounds of space.” Sounds optimistic. We don’t know a lot about Quantum Error, but its teaser trailer does offer a few hints.



A helicopter courses over a rolling ocean, towards a towering complex on top of a rocky outcrop. The building is in a bit of a state, and I presume the helicopter is carrying a rescue team to get survivors out of there. A figure in a firefighter’s uniform emerges from shadow, and the character steps forwards shakily in a claustrophobic corridor. Blood is splattered over the walls, and bodies litter the floor, before the character encounters a huddle of people waiting for them in a doorway. Suffice to say, they aren’t very friendly.



Quantum Error is in development for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. Watch the teaser trailer below.



