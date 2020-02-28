PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been in the wars, and the developer has stated its strategies for remediating these issues in an official blog post (via GameSpot).

The battle royale is ticking along with the onset of the sixth season and the new team deathmatch mode, however, the game has been beset with performance problems, only worsening from January onwards. Crashes, frame rate hiccups, and freezing have thrown a spanner in the works of casual and competitive play. PUBG Corp stated that it is aware of these technical troubles, and that it is “conducting ongoing multi-faceted tests and analysis in an attempt to identify and resolve the issues causing this performance loss and causing game crashes.”

Its research is bolstered by player replay files and system data, and it encouraged people to get in touch with what happened and what their hardware specifications are through the game’s support channel. Also, PUBG Corp addressed the bad eggs that have been bending the rules in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. “Combating cheaters is one of our highest priorities and we’re utilizing multiple internal teams and external resources to find new solutions for this problem,” said the developer, and further information will follow in early March.

Moreover, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was subjected to distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks in recent times. In order to reduce the likelihood and intensity of future DDoS attacks, PUBG Corp has gone back to the drawing board. “The good news is, our recently developed internal solution has reduced the impact of DDoS attacks by nearly 85%,” explained the developer. It admits that these will continue to be an “ongoing issue,” yet “additional measures” are in the works to “mitigate the impact of DDoS attacks when they occur.”

“We understand there are many other high-priority issues impacting gameplay,” said PUBG Corp. “One of our primary goals this year is to be more transparent with what we’re working on, so we wanted to get this letter out to you to address some of the more notable issues we’ve faced recently.” All in all, the developer has heard players’ feedback and it is working hard to get the game in good order again.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is out now on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and mobile platforms.

