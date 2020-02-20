Patch 6.2 for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (aka, PUBG) adds the Team Deathmatch mode to the arcade, adjusts throwables, changes the Blue Zone, and implements a parachute follow feature (via GameSpot).

This is just for PC players at the moment, and the console patch is on its way. So, the highly-requested Team Deathmatch mode is here, and will pit eight players against another eight players across seven arenas pulled from classic maps. The team with the most kills in ten minutes, or the first to reach 50 kills wins the round, with two wins taking the crown. There are no knockdowns or friendly fire, and players may gain points for both kills and assists, and these points then replenish health if the player doesn’t take a hit for more than five seconds. Team Deathmatch is available through the arcade menu.

Next, throwables have been modified. Here’s what’s new:

“Frag Grenades

Vests now mitigate damage received from Frag Grenades, but vest durability isn’t reduced when taking damage from Frags.

Damage mitigation amount is dependent on the level of vest worn by the player, with the same % reduction as for bullet damage.

Frags will deal 20% less damage to prone players.

Item weight increased by 50%.

Each Frag Grenade now takes 27 inventory capacity, up from 18.

Pulling the pin of a Frag is now louder and audible from further away.

Smoke Grenades

Decreased fuse time from 3 seconds to 1 second.

Stun Grenades

Increased indirect hit effect radius

Up to 6.5m, from 5.5m.

Ringing sound now impacts players through walls

This matches the Frag Grenade mechanic, although the impact effects a smaller radius.

Added slight camera shake to players near the explosion.

Default fuse time mechanic:

Stuns now explode 0.7 sec after first impact, or after fuse timer runs out, whichever comes first.

Fuse time without cooking has been increased to 5 sec.

2.5 second fuse timer when cooking the stun remains unchanged.

Molotov Cocktail

Increased the speed at which fire spreads by 50%.

Fire can now spread slightly further, with an increased damage radius.

Changed the way fire spreads around objects. Fire will now more consistently reach the back side of objects (especially thin objects like trees).

Re-introduced direct damage while standing in fire, in additional to existing damage over time.

Players in fire will now take an additional 10 damage per second

Fire now reaches higher and should be obstructed less by small objects.”

And, the Blue Zone will look different, because the wobbly effect has been taken out and the light at the bottom of the Blue Zone is brighter. This should make it clearer to see, and intensified sound effects should give you a better clue as to where you are in relation to it. There is a new parachute follow feature, which lets players pick a teammate to follow once they’ve jumped. They can cancel this on the map screen, holding “F” on the plane, or moving away from the followed player. If the trail is blocked by terrain or an object, the follow will fail.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is out now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and mobile platforms. Read the patch 6.2 notes in their entirety here.