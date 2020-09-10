It's not been the best couple of weeks for Ubisoft leaks, as it now appears that the oft-rumoured Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has leaked on the Russian Uplay Store via a couple of banners.

The images have since been taken down, but not before it was screenshotted by Resetera Forum user AndrewDTF who posted some of the screens to the online message board (as spotted by Eurogamer) and then posted to Twitter by user Nebellion which you can see below as well as what appears to be brief phonecam footage of what is presumably one of the game's cutscenes.

It's almost certain then we'll indeed be seeing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake during tonight's Ubisoft Forward as previously rumoured, hopefully then we'll learn more about formats and exactly the extent of this remake. We'll be sure to let you know the skinny when we've had the official word.

(Header image credit: ZyklonBnetanyahu on Reddit)