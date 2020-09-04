It appears some new details on Ubisoft's forthcoming adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising have been let out of the bag before next week's intended reveal thanks to a premature listing on the Microsoft Store going live that was hastily pulled, but not before the internet had spotted it.

The game, formerly known as Gods & Monsters, is supposed to be set for a re-reveal during next week's Ubisoft Forward, but the listing including further details on the game and some screenshots showing the game's new look were spotted and posted online by industry insider Wario64 and spotted by Gematsu.

According to the listing, it looks like the game will be an open world affair, playing as the titular Fenyx who's a winged demigod setting out to slay "iconic mythological beasts" such as Madusa and Cyclops and solving puzzles using weapons and tools from the gods like Achilles' famous sword, as well as mythlogical abilties like telekensis. If true, it looks set for release on December 3 2020.

As expected, Ubisoft are remaining tight lipped for now, so we'll have to wait until that Ubisoft Forward which is scheduled for September 10 at around 8pm BST to see just how accurate this Immortals Fenyx Rising information ends up being.