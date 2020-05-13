Pokémon the Movie: Coco will no longer premiere on July 10, 2020, because complications arising from the pandemic have affected production (via Serebii).

When Ash encounters a mysterious boy living in the jungles of Okoya Forest, a new connection between humans and Pokémon will be discovered. The boy, Coco, believes himself to be a Pokémon, and was raised by the creatures living in the forest. The movie will also feature the newest Mythical Pokémon, Zarude, who was intended to appear in Pokémon Sword & Shield.

Now that the movie has been allegedly delayed, it is imagined that the new Mythical won’t pop up in the games until the movie approaches its new release date. At the moment, there is no information with regards to when we’ll hear about the new date, but we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

The movie industry has been impacted significantly by the coronavirus crisis, with the Uncharted movie facing production problems in March. Capcom seems confident that the Monster Hunter movie will go ahead on September 4, 2020, and the Super Mario movie has not felt the effects of the pandemic, because the animation studio already works remotely.

