Work on Illumination’s Super Mario movie is continuing to be untouched by the pandemic, because remote working is an established approach for the studio (via GameSpot).

Other movies, like Sony’s Uncharted adaptation, have been hit with delays which have shifted their release dates (and the company’s expenditures) slightly. The Super Mario movie, which is slated to release in 2022, is not one of them because Illumination employees are used to working from home. The report from Deadline states that the project is in “active development and production,” and the teams are remaining “extremely productive, innovative, and creative” in spite of the challenges.

Shigeru Miyamoto has signed on to produce the movie, and he has said how he was impressed with CEO Chris Meledandri’s optimism for the collaboration. “He brought things with him that I had mentioned in interviews in the past to say that our ways of thinking and doing things are one in the same,” said Miyamoto. “I didn’t know what kind of angle he was getting at, but I’ll never forget when he talked to me about why he had failed before. That’s when I thought, ‘I think I can trust this guy.’ That was right around the time I was considering movies, so we decided to have him do the animation for us when he said, ‘What do you say? Let’s make something together.’”