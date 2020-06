Pokémon Sword And Shield players have gotten their Shiny Zeraora reward for defeating the Mythical Pokémon in more than one million Max Raids.

To get the gift, players must transfer a Pokémon between Pokémon Sword & Shield and Pokémon Home while this event is still live. It will end on June 28, so there’s some time to snag the Shiny Zeraora… perhaps put a reminder on, too.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for Nintendo Switch.