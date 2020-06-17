Pokémon Sword & Shield players have been set a new challenge in the latest Max Raid event, which will reward them with a Shiny Zeraora, if one million players beat the beast in battle.

This Max Raid event celebrates the arrival of the first DLC for the game, titled The Isle of Armor. Zeraora may be battled (but not caught) in these new Wild Area Raids, and the event will end on June 28. If, by that date, one million players have defeated this Legendary Pokémon, then all Sword & Shield players will be eligible for a Shiny Zeraora.

In order to receive their prize, players will need to transfer a Pokémon to their copy of Shield or Sword through Pokémon Home while the event is active. Then, Shiny Zeraora will be found in the mobile version of the player’s Pokémon Home account. Godspeed, all.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for Nintendo Switch.