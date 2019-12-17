Niantic has taken the lid off the next big new feature coming to Pokemon Go by the end of the year, and it's an overhaul of the game's buddy system called the Buddy Adventure update.

As reported by Eurogamer, the new update will allow you to select a Pokemon as a 'Buddy' Pokemon as was previously possible, but now you'll be able to increase that Pokemon's mood and increase its 'Buddy Level' by playing with that Pokemon, feeding it berries and battling with it by your side. Your Buddy Pokemon will now follow your trainer avatar on the game's map when out and about, and you'll be able to interact with them via a dedicated Buddy page and interface.

By undertaking tasks detailed on the Buddy page will level the 'Affection Level' of your Buddy up, and as they do they get new perks and abilities - Great Buddies will help in encounters and occasionally find items, Ultra Buddies will help you discover Pokestops and places of interest nearby, and Best Buddies grant a CP boost in combat, as well as get a snazzy ribbon to wear.

Your buddy can also pop up in various AR+ features in the game, and promised sometime after this update will be a new Shared AR Experience mode, where you'll be able to sync up with other trainers and take group photos with your buddy Pokemon together.

The Buddy Adventure update is due for Pokemon Go 'by 2020' although no specific date and time has been given - you can find more details in the announcement post on the Pokemon Go website, or check out the trailer below. Pokemon Go is available now on Android and iOS.