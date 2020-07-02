PlayStation has temporarily removed its adverts from Facebook and Instagram in solidarity with the #StopHateForProfit movement (via GamesIndustry.biz).

Along with Ford, HP, and Starbucks, the company is reacting to the lax rules that Facebook has for publishing hateful content and misinformation. “In support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign, we have globally suspended our Facebook and Instagram activity, including advertising and non-paid content, until the end of July,” said PlayStation in a statement. “We stand for working (and playing) together for good.”

Microsoft has pulled its adverts from Facebook for similar reasons, however, the company has just teamed up with Facebook to bolster its Facebook Gaming division. Furthermore, Twitch has started to stamp out “hateful conduct” on the streaming service, and suspended the official Donald Trump Twitch channel. “In line with our policies, President Trump's channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed,” said Twitch. It has also suspended users that have been accused of sexual harassment, and is working on new tools to effectively communicate when harassment is happening.