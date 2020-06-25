Twitch has begun banning streamers and content creators from the platform following a large number of sexual assault and abuse allegations (via Polygon).

The company has not named names, but a Twitter account has recorded that users BlessRNG, DreadedCone, iAmSp00n, WarwitchTV, and Wolv21 have recently been banned by Twitch. “We’ve prioritized the most severe cases and will begin issuing permanent suspensions in line with our findings immediately,” it said in an official statement, and qualified that investigations are still ongoing. “In many of the cases, the alleged incident took place off Twitch, and we need more information to make a determination.”

In order to support those who have been affected by harassment, Twitch will also create new tools to communicate when harassment is happening, ameliorate its policies, and develop detection tools for offensive words in stream chats.

