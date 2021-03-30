Sony has now confirmed previously reported plans to close the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3 and PSP consoles this summer and has published an FAQ to let fans know exactly what they can expect when the services retire.

The official FAQ is now up on the 'Important Notices regarding PlayStation products and services' portion of the PlayStation website, and reads: "We are closing PlayStation™Store on PlayStation®3 consoles on 2nd July 2021 and on PlayStation®Vita devices on 27th August 2021. Additionally, the remaining purchase functionality for PSP™ (PlayStation®Portable) will also retire on 2nd July 2021."

It confirms that following the closure, you will still be able to redownload and play previously purchased game titles, video/media content and redeem game and PS Plus vouchers, as well as still being able to redownload and play claimed games on PlayStation Plus as long as that subscription is active too. Each console's respective Download List is where you'll be able to access your old games and content. You won't be able to purchase new PS3, PS Vita or PSP games or video content, make in-game purchases or redeem PSN wallet vouchers.

Any PSN wallet funds in your account that were put on there via the older consoles will remain, but you'll only be able to use them to buy PS4 and PS5 content. If you don't own either of those two consoles and don't plan to get them, Sony say you'll be able to request a refund of any funds remaining in your wallet, with the company promising to update the page with more details on how to do so on the FAQ in the coming weeks.

The news comes hot on the heels of the company quietly disabling the functionality on the web version of the store over the weekend, which saw fans only able to purchase PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games from the store with a redirect in place should they try and access the store pages directly.