Sony has announced it'll be holding a State of Play broadcast on Thursday night in order to share new information & deep dives on ten upcoming PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles.

It'll mark the first multi-game State of Play since the launch of the PlayStation 5 (although there were two specifically for Demon's Souls and Destruction AllStars in November and January, respectively) and according to the PlayStation Blog will also include fresh information on some of the third party and indie games last seen in June's broadcast.

The show will kick off at 10pm UK time on Thursday February 25 on the PlayStation social channels and is set to run for approximately 30 minutes. Rest assured, we'll keep you up to date with all the big news coming out of the event as soon as we're able. One thing that likely won't be making an appearance, however, is Gran Turismo 7, having been delayed out of 2021 yesterday.