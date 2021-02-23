Sony has confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 won't make it in time for 2021 and will now release in 2022.

The confirmation came during an interview by GQ Magazine with PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan about the just-announced new PSVR headset as a Sony Spokesperson offered the following statement: "GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022. With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available."

Gran Turismo 7 was originally revealed back during PlayStation's The Future of Gaming Showcase last year, and had hoped to be a first year title for the PlayStation 5 console when an "first half of 2021" date was spotted on a recent showcase of upcoming PS5 titles.

Alas, for now it seems we'll have to wait a little bit longer for the newest entry in the venerable racing simulation series when Gran Turismo 7 gets out of the starting blocks in 2022.