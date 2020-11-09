A surprise State of Play broadcast popped up over the weekend, showing off twelve minutes of gameplay from upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive remaster, Demon's Souls.

The footage, which you can see for yourself below, is narrated by SIE Worldwide Studios Creative Director Gavin Moore and gives us our longest look yet at the upgraded visuals from the remade-from-the-ground up version of the PlayStation 3 classic, and shows just how closely the team has kept to the original experience but with all the modern bells and whistles.

The demo is apparently running in Performance mode, which means the action is running at a silky-smooth 60FPS at a dynamic 4K resolution, but there'll also be a Cinematic mode, offering a native 4K experience running at 30FPS, so you'll be able to pick from either as you play.

Demon's Souls is set to launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on November 12 and November 19, depending on your region and—as we discovered last week—will also include an all new Photo Mode to really show off those fantastic new visuals in their best possible light.