PlayStation has announced that the first major update for PlayStation 5 since the new console launched will be landing tomorrow and will introduce a bunch of new features, including the much-requested ability to store PlayStation 5 games on an external USB drive.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, the April Update will allow you to transfer PlayStation 5 games to an external USB storage device when they're not in use, freeing up precious hard drive space for new titles. However, it should be noted that games cannot be played from an external USB device as said titles are made to use the console's high speed SSD, although PlayStation promise that it still intends to make storage expansion via M.2 drives available in the future.

Also added in the update will be Cross-generation Share Play features, allowing PS5 console owners to share their game screen with their PS4 friends and even let them try them out via Share Play. A selection of joinable Share Play sessions will also be accessible across both consoles.

Other enhancements include an Improved Game Base feature, the ability to Disable Game Chat and adjust individual players volumes within a chat, a Game Update Pre-download feature allowing you to pre-load patches just as you would a pre-ordered game, a Screen Zoom feature for accessiblity, improvements to the game library and a new Trophy Settings and Stats screen so you can check your trophies at a glance and finally, several updates to the PlayStation app.

The update is expected to roll out globally to PlayStation 5 consoles from tomorrow, so keep your eye out for it then.