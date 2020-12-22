The PlayStation 5 reportedly has a new UI addition that warns players which version of a cross-generation game they're about to play.

As spotted by user Tidux on Twitter (and brought to our attention by VG24/7), the new dialogue appears when playing any game that has both a PlayStation 4 version or an upgraded PlayStation 5 version, warning the player if they're about to launch the previous-gen edition of the game or the spruced up PS5 one. It could prove very handy when playing games such as Ghost of Tsushima that offer "Game Boost" upgrades to the PlayStation 5 versions, to check if you've applied the next-generation patch or are just running the game via standard backwards compatibility.

However, the bad news is this marking is not yet on the PlayStation Store, meaning you will have to manually select which version you're downloading in the first place if you don't want both taking up space on your console's harddrive.

There's been no patch notes or formal announcement for this update from Sony, so it seems it's a silent one pushed out quietly, but it should be in effect the next time you start your PlayStation 5 console from today.