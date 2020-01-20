Godfall’s combat is glitzy, glimmering, and glittery in new footage from an unreleased trailer (via WccfTech).

This video is found on Reddit and is sourced from a trailer mock-up that was used internally in Counterplay Games. User YeaQuarterDongIng claims that it’s only a “fraction” of the footage that they have, and though the video is only six seconds long, it’s our first proper look at how combat plays out in the game. There seems to be a directional indicator for incoming attacks, and a lot of swishy swiping with glowing weaponry. The particle effects are catching viewers’ eyes, with the expectation that they’ll look even glitzier running on the incredibly powerful PlayStation 5.

In addition, this trailer was made in early 2019, so things have likely changed and improved since that point in its development. So far, we know that Godfall is a looter-slasher role playing game that has three player co-op missions. The realms of Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Spirit are under threat from a prophesied apocalypse, and the player collects powerful ancient armor sets called Valorplates, which alter their class and playstyle to gain the edge in melee combat.

Creative director on Godfall and CEO of Counterplay Games Keith Lee said that Godfall had to be a next-generation game. “The exceptionally powerful SSD on the PlayStation 5 offers a new level of detail for each individual object as well as seamless loading of our expansive world,” explained Lee. “Our combat is kinesthetic in nature, so the new controller’s ‘adaptive triggers’ and haptic feedback will make moment-to-moment combat feel exhilarating and visceral.” Counterplay Games will share more on Godfall in the next few months, but this extra excerpt looks enticing.

Godfall will be released for the PlayStation 5 and for PC on the Epic Games Store in 2020.

