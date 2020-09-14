It looks like the wait is over, and we're going to get those important PlayStation 5 details later this week as Sony has announced a PlayStation 5 Showcase to take place this Wednesday at 9pm BST.

The announcement on the PlayStation Blog is naturally light on specifics, but does mention "one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond)" so it's probably safe to expect a little Spider-Man: Miles Morales (for that launch window) and Horizon: Forbidden West (for the "beyond" bit) to name but two and very likely, a lot more besides.

Of course, most fans are waiting a price and launch date now that Xbox have blinked and revealed those details about the Xbox Series S/X with the former at £249 GBP and the latter at £449 GBP with both set to launch on November 10. Will PlayStation's offerings be comparable? We'll have to wait and see.

The PlayStation 5 Showcase will take place on Wednesday September 16 at 9pm BST/1pm PST/10pm CEST via the company's social channels. Rest assured, we'll keep you up to date on all the big announcements from the Showcase, so keep your eyes peeled here too.