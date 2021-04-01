Bayonetta and Nier: Automata developer Platinum Games has released a new trailer for upcoming shoot em up Sol Cresta, and says it'll be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC soon.

The game was first "announced" this time last year as part of the "Platinum 4" (that saw the reveal of Project GG) as a successor to 1980s arcade titles Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta, but was assumed to be an April Fool's joke due to the timing. While there's a chance that today's reveal could just be a follow-up joke, the game has actually been rated today by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea (thanks, Gematsu).

There's no release date for the game yet, although the trailer implies it could be out as soon as later this month. The Japanese trailer meanwhile claims the game is "now in development" so for the time being, we'll have to wait and see. Check out the English trailer for Sol Cresta for yourself below.